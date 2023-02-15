Welcome,
February 20, 2023, 02:32:39 AM
Congratulations to the Labour Party
Author
Topic: Congratulations to the Labour Party (Read 507 times)
Henry Chinaski
Bernie
Congratulations to the Labour Party
After 2 years the European commission on Human rights has taken them out of special measures relating to their anti Semitism.
Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.
The question now is will Starmer re-admit
to the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate?
Bill Buxton
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.
Bernie
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM
For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.
Margaret Hodge was asked that on BBCR4 this morning - why would Starmer expel him when 2 years ago he wanted us to vote him in as PM, but she obfuscated.
Bernie
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
UPDATE
Jezza finished
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html
Expect Lammy, Abbott, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar etc to fill their pants in anger
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
The report also confirms that claims of antisemitism against Corbyn were weaponised by his internal enemies in order to create an air of moral panic around the prospect of his leadership; a fact that few will find surprising considering that the right immediately stopped pretending to care about Jewish people five minutes after Corbyn was out the door.
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
The Labour Files, based on what producers say is the biggest leak of confidential documents in British political history, detailed harrowing bullying of party members by Labours bureaucracy and the rigging of democratic processes. Most chillingly, the series exposed a current of anti-Black racism and Islamophobia in the party under Starmer, at times apparently encouraged by its most senior officials.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Worraloadashite. Starmer
kippers
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
Votes Cast
2010 Con 10.7M, Lab 08.6M
2015 Con 11.3M, Lab 09.3M
2017 Con 13.6M, Lab 12.9M
2019 Con 13.9M, Lab 10.3M
Now it is reported as worst result ever in 2019 but more votes than Blair, Brown or Miliband on both occasions. Interesting the apparent surge from Red to Blue in 2019 was a lie.
Labour lost leave seats as Starmer and Mandelson made a 2nd referendum policy. Boris got similar to May in actual fact but as Farage said our system does not lead to the right result.
Nigel Farage said first-past-the-post is 'now totally bankrupt' after his party came third in the total number of votes cast, but got a fraction of the 56 seats of the SNP or even the eight MPs secured by the Lib Dems.
kippers
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: myboro on February 16, 2023, 02:40:06 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
Votes Cast
2010 Con 10.7M, Lab 08.6M
2015 Con 11.3M, Lab 09.3M
2017 Con 13.6M, Lab 12.9M
2019 Con 13.9M, Lab 10.3M
Now it is reported as worst result ever in 2019 but more votes than Blair, Brown or Miliband on both occasions. Interesting the apparent surge from Red to Blue in 2019 was a lie.
Labour lost leave seats as Starmer and Mandelson made a 2nd referendum policy. Boris got similar to May in actual fact but as Farage said our system does not lead to the right result.
Nigel Farage said first-past-the-post is 'now totally bankrupt' after his party came third in the total number of votes cast, but got a fraction of the 56 seats of the SNP or even the eight MPs secured by the Lib Dems.
And ?
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: kippers on February 16, 2023, 08:36:32 AM
Quote from: myboro on February 16, 2023, 02:40:06 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
Votes Cast
2010 Con 10.7M, Lab 08.6M
2015 Con 11.3M, Lab 09.3M
2017 Con 13.6M, Lab 12.9M
2019 Con 13.9M, Lab 10.3M
Now it is reported as worst result ever in 2019 but more votes than Blair, Brown or Miliband on both occasions. Interesting the apparent surge from Red to Blue in 2019 was a lie.
Labour lost leave seats as Starmer and Mandelson made a 2nd referendum policy. Boris got similar to May in actual fact but as Farage said our system does not lead to the right result.
Nigel Farage said first-past-the-post is 'now totally bankrupt' after his party came third in the total number of votes cast, but got a fraction of the 56 seats of the SNP or even the eight MPs secured by the Lib Dems.
And ?
FPTP is not actually Democratic according to Farage.
Another example is 2005 when Tony Blair/Labour won 355 seats from 9.5M votes.
Note that is less votes than Corbyn in 2017 AND 2019 but a stonking majority from 36% of votes.
kippers
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
ah well.
You have to win more votes in the right areas.
It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: kippers on February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM
ah well.
You have to win more votes in the right areas.
It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.
Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.
JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?
Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?
Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?
You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL
Rutters
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
You raise some good points but the problem remains that we can't see any examples of Socialism actually working.
You could point to The Nordic Model but that's Social Corporatism ie controlled capitalism.
If TLP dropped the Identitarianism they'd have swept the board a while ago but unfortunately there is still the belief that masculinity is 'toxic' and whiteness is 'privileged'.
Some white men still vote for them.
And we still have self-declared Marxist MPs and an MP financed by CCCP.
Bill Buxton
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?
Rutters
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
I'd also like to see someone clarify what demarcates their definitions of Socialism and Communism (apart from speeded of arrival at destination).
After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi
https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2016/09/15/6136380872641826528/640x360_MP4_6136380872641826528.mp4
Rutters
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Black_Book_of_Communism
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 01:05:44 PM
Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?
UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.
Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2
Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack
Henry Chinaski
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 01:05:44 PM
Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?
It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation
The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness
You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population
Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing
Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interests
Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector
Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Today
at 02:07:18 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 01:05:44 PM
Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?
It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation
The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness
You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population
Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing
Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interests
Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector
Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that
Well said but it will fall on 12 Deaf ears in this Forum
