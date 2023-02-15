Bernie

« on: February 15, 2023, 09:58:34 AM »



Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.



The question now is will Starmer re-admit to the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate? After 2 years the European commission on Human rights has taken them out of special measures relating to their anti Semitism.Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.The question now is will Starmer re-admitto the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate?

Bernie

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #2 on: February 15, 2023, 11:37:05 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.



Margaret Hodge was asked that on BBCR4 this morning - why would Starmer expel him when 2 years ago he wanted us to vote him in as PM, but she obfuscated.

Bernie

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #3 on: February 15, 2023, 11:42:31 AM »



Jezza finished







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html



UPDATEJezza finishedExpect Lammy, Abbott, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar etc to fill their pants in anger

kippers

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #7 on: February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM »



His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.

Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.And then of course his love for Diane Abbott

kippers

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #12 on: February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM » ah well.



You have to win more votes in the right areas.

It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.

myboro

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 AM » Quote from: kippers on February 17, 2023, 07:59:26 PM ah well.



You have to win more votes in the right areas.

It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.

Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.



JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?

Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?

Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?



You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL

Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL

Rutters

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 AM » You raise some good points but the problem remains that we can't see any examples of Socialism actually working.



You could point to The Nordic Model but that's Social Corporatism ie controlled capitalism.



If TLP dropped the Identitarianism they'd have swept the board a while ago but unfortunately there is still the belief that masculinity is 'toxic' and whiteness is 'privileged'.



Some white men still vote for them.





And we still have self-declared Marxist MPs and an MP financed by CCCP.

Bill Buxton

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM » Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?

Rutters

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM »



After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi

I'd also like to see someone clarify what demarcates their definitions of Socialism and Communism (apart from speeded of arrival at destination).After all, Marxism makes Nazism (National SOCIALISM) look like a picnic in the park. Imagine a Tory MP openly stating he's a Nazi

myboro

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:20:40 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.

Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2

UK from end of Second World War to Thatcher is my idea of Socialism that works for the many.Inequality in UK at highest since pre-WW2Same example is USA from WWII to Reagan, have you been asleep to ask such a stupid question. Shame we sold everything we had to allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. Its OK though you bought a house and have a Pension so your all right jack

Henry Chinaski

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:07:18 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:05:44 PM Would the lefties define socialism. Given their definition, is there any country in the world that has adopted this system,and did it work?



It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitation



The Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happiness



You can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the population



Or you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doing



Wanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interests



Labour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sector



Repeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that





It's very simple. Most of our neighbours in North and Western Europe operate balanced economies. A capitalistic foundation but natural monopolies are state owned to stop massive exploitationThe Nordic Model of progressive social democracies is consistently scored highest for life satisfaction, with low levels of inequality being highly correlated with happinessYou can run countries as progressive SOCIAL DEMOCRACIES like our most successful neighbours and it massively reduces poverty and increases well-being of the populationOr you can copy America and go for extreme capitalism with everything privatised, making the rich richer and the poor poorer, as we are doingWanting to have a balanced economy, with social well-being a priority is not "hard left" it is the norm in sane countries. Unfortunately in England we have a poorly educated working class with over half mis-informed enough to constantly vote against their own interestsLabour is not proposing pure socialism, it's social democracy with the right balance between private and public sectorRepeatedly voting for the maximum benefit of the super-wealthy and against the interest of your own class, children and grand-children is obviously a very stupid thing to do, but a lot of poorly educated people do exactly that