myboro
FPTP is not actually Democratic according to Farage.
Another example is 2005 when Tony Blair/Labour won 355 seats from 9.5M votes.
Note that is less votes than Corbyn in 2017 AND 2019 but a stonking majority from 36% of votes.
myboro
ah well.
You have to win more votes in the right areas.
It might not be great, but if it kept Jezza out of the hot seat thats fine with me.
Is that an I am alright Jack so I do not care or have Empathy for those who are not.
JC first policy was to end Homlesness, are you against that Kippers?
Do you think Nationalising Energy like Macron did to keep bills down for all is wrong?
Tell me how a man who was Chancellor and hid £27 Million in an offshore Trust in his parents name to avoid tax is not IN JAIL?
You keep worrying about Asylum Seekers over the real Parasites in this country LOL
