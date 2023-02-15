Bernie

Posts: 7 870 Congratulations to the Labour Party
« on: February 15, 2023, 09:58:34 AM »



Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.



The question now is will Starmer re-admit Corbyn to the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate? After 2 years the European commission on Human rights has taken them out of special measures relating to their anti Semitism. Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party. The question now is will Starmer re-admit Corbyn to the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate?

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
« Reply #2 on: February 15, 2023, 11:37:05 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM
For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.



Margaret Hodge was asked that on BBCR4 this morning - why would Starmer expel him when 2 years ago he wanted us to vote him in as PM, but she obfuscated.

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
« Reply #3 on: February 15, 2023, 11:42:31 AM »



Jezza finished







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html



UPDATE
Jezza finished
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html
Expect Lammy, Abbott, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar etc to fill their pants in anger

Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
« Reply #7 on: February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM »



His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.

Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn. His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach. And then of course his love for Diane Abbott