February 17, 2023, 03:25:48 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Congratulations to the Labour Party
Author
Topic: Congratulations to the Labour Party (Read 243 times)
Bernie
Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 09:58:34 AM
After 2 years the European commission on Human rights has taken them out of special measures relating to their anti Semitism.
Must be nice for their members to know they are no longer in an officially racist party.
The question now is will Starmer re-admit
to the party or will he insist his local party select a new candidate?
Bill Buxton
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM
For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.
Bernie
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 11:37:05 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 15, 2023, 10:47:53 AM
For several years Smarmer was Corbyns deputy and actively supported him. Not a mention of Labours anti semitism then.
Margaret Hodge was asked that on BBCR4 this morning - why would Starmer expel him when 2 years ago he wanted us to vote him in as PM, but she obfuscated.
Bernie
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 11:42:31 AM
UPDATE
Jezza finished
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11753187/Keir-Starmer-says-Jeremy-Corbyn-NOT-allowed-Labour-candidate-election.html
Expect Lammy, Abbott, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar etc to fill their pants in anger
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 06:21:49 PM
The report also confirms that claims of antisemitism against Corbyn were weaponised by his internal enemies in order to create an air of moral panic around the prospect of his leadership; a fact that few will find surprising considering that the right immediately stopped pretending to care about Jewish people five minutes after Corbyn was out the door.
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 06:28:31 PM
The Labour Files, based on what producers say is the biggest leak of confidential documents in British political history, detailed harrowing bullying of party members by Labours bureaucracy and the rigging of democratic processes. Most chillingly, the series exposed a current of anti-Black racism and Islamophobia in the party under Starmer, at times apparently encouraged by its most senior officials.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 06:37:23 PM
Worraloadashite. Starmer
kippers
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:40:06 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
Votes Cast
2010 Con 10.7M, Lab 08.6M
2015 Con 11.3M, Lab 09.3M
2017 Con 13.6M, Lab 12.9M
2019 Con 13.9M, Lab 10.3M
Now it is reported as worst result ever in 2019 but more votes than Blair, Brown or Miliband on both occasions. Interesting the apparent surge from Red to Blue in 2019 was a lie.
Labour lost leave seats as Starmer and Mandelson made a 2nd referendum policy. Boris got similar to May in actual fact but as Farage said our system does not lead to the right result.
Nigel Farage said first-past-the-post is 'now totally bankrupt' after his party came third in the total number of votes cast, but got a fraction of the 56 seats of the SNP or even the eight MPs secured by the Lib Dems.
kippers
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:36:32 AM
Quote from: myboro on
Yesterday
at 02:40:06 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
Votes Cast
2010 Con 10.7M, Lab 08.6M
2015 Con 11.3M, Lab 09.3M
2017 Con 13.6M, Lab 12.9M
2019 Con 13.9M, Lab 10.3M
Now it is reported as worst result ever in 2019 but more votes than Blair, Brown or Miliband on both occasions. Interesting the apparent surge from Red to Blue in 2019 was a lie.
Labour lost leave seats as Starmer and Mandelson made a 2nd referendum policy. Boris got similar to May in actual fact but as Farage said our system does not lead to the right result.
Nigel Farage said first-past-the-post is 'now totally bankrupt' after his party came third in the total number of votes cast, but got a fraction of the 56 seats of the SNP or even the eight MPs secured by the Lib Dems.
And ?
myboro
Re: Congratulations to the Labour Party
Today
Today at 02:19:57 AM
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 08:36:32 AM
Quote from: myboro on
Yesterday
at 02:40:06 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2023, 11:38:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 15, 2023, 08:09:57 PM
Simple fact is that they are now more chance of gaining a win than any time under Corbyn.
His links with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA was too much for a normal voter to stomach.
And then of course his love for Diane Abbott
Agreed, with sadness.
Votes Cast
2010 Con 10.7M, Lab 08.6M
2015 Con 11.3M, Lab 09.3M
2017 Con 13.6M, Lab 12.9M
2019 Con 13.9M, Lab 10.3M
Now it is reported as worst result ever in 2019 but more votes than Blair, Brown or Miliband on both occasions. Interesting the apparent surge from Red to Blue in 2019 was a lie.
Labour lost leave seats as Starmer and Mandelson made a 2nd referendum policy. Boris got similar to May in actual fact but as Farage said our system does not lead to the right result.
Nigel Farage said first-past-the-post is 'now totally bankrupt' after his party came third in the total number of votes cast, but got a fraction of the 56 seats of the SNP or even the eight MPs secured by the Lib Dems.
And ?
FPTP is not actually Democratic according to Farage.
Another example is 2005 when Tony Blair/Labour won 355 seats from 9.5M votes.
Note that is less votes than Corbyn in 2017 AND 2019 but a stonking majority from 36% of votes.
