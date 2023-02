kippers

Do you ever get the feeling that something is going on? « on: Today at 02:55:48 PM » and I dont mean spousal relationships.



I mean the way we are creeping to WW3 and pretty much being kept in the dark?

Constant chatter about arsenal size and Yanks shooting down aircraft.

Some NATO rupert was claiming the UK armed forces are ill equipped to lead NATO (which is sounding more and more like the EU). It will be some frog claim no doubt.

With the current senile auld gadgie as US president, perhaps Putin sees us as weak and is ready to go for it.



Just a Tuesday ramble...