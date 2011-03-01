kippers

Posts: 3 563 Teesside airport « on: Yesterday at 01:09:58 PM » Reporting of higher volume of flights and passenger numbers.



Boreme will be going into another meltdown shortly. Logged

Posts: 6 009 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:51:02 PM » Lee Anderson is the latest target for their insufferable hate filled virtue signalling. I dont suppose it will bother him though. Logged

Posts: 7 868 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:30:43 PM »



The Bore me mob want everything publicly owned.......yet when the local councils bought into the airport they wet the bed I'm using it for work next week.The Bore me mob want everything publicly owned.......yet when the local councils bought into the airport they wet the bed Logged

Posts: 7 868 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:36:45 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:51:02 PM Lee Anderson is the latest target for their insufferable hate filled virtue signalling. I dont suppose it will bother him though.



Hairy Vagina just had his pants pulled down on there



Claims Anderson was a scab but someone just pointed out he didn't become a miner till after the strike



Hairy Vagina just had his pants pulled down on thereClaims Anderson was a scab but someone just pointed out he didn't become a miner till after the strike Logged

Posts: 3 563 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:44:41 PM » This the guy calling on a review of the death penalty?



Its a popular punishment that politicians wouldn't dare put to a public vote, regardless the thoughts of the Guardians handpicked constituency punters. Logged

Posts: 64 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 PM » The uneducated generally favour mob justice including death penalty because they think "clear cut cases" are a common thing, and the legislation will never be abused by people in power or those obsessed with revenge. Police framing and incompetence are still a factor. They still think it will never be them or any other innocent party...



Will be a very dark day in England if it's brought back after the proof that innocent people were executed when we last had it Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

Posts: 3 563 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:25:14 PM »



Ffs, the same principle of justice would take place.





And when you glibly use the term uneducated, you mean people who are not as clever as you...in your own mind ? Mob justiceFfs, the same principle of justice would take place.And when you glibly use the term uneducated, you mean people who are not as clever as you...in your own mind ? « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM by kippers » Logged

Posts: 64 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:39:23 PM » Decent people know the murder by the state of even one innocent person is an abomination that can never be justified, hence why we abolished it



Supporters of bringing it back are either naive in the extreme in thinking you can operate it in a way that no innocent person is ever wrongly executed, or they think a few innocent people murdered by the state is a price worth paying



Most likely they never thought about it all - just got whipped into a frenzy of rage and hatred by right-wing tabloids and web-sites Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

Posts: 6 009 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:46:43 PM » What's it like being so superior Henry old chap? Logged

Posts: 64 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:53:52 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:46:43 PM What's it like being so superior Henry old chap?



Dunno Bill. Surely you've read 1984 and "The Trial" by Franz Kafka?



Common thread in most dystopian writing is the powerlessness of the individual and logic/reason in the face of the machinery of "justice" of an authoritarian state with the power to execute



Any system of justice is fallible since it depends on human beings. Unreliable witnesses, incompetent police, corrupt judges and prejudiced jurors. Plus the human tendency to scapegoat outsiders and project negative attributes onto them



Anyone who thinks all that can be relied upon 100% in UK to ensure only those truly guilty of the worst crimes are put to death is very naive in my opinion







Posts: 6 009 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:08:35 PM » I have read 1984 several times. It's one of my favourite books. I've tried Kafka but his books are akin to having your teeth pulled out. As for the death penalty I used to be very much against it. Now I'm not so sure. Forensic evidence especially DNA can establish with absolute certainty the guilt of some criminals. In these cases the death penalty could be suitable retribution for the crime,as well as saving the taxpayer a whole load of cash. Logged

Posts: 7 644 Re: Teesside airport « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:46:49 PM » So if we reinstate the Death Penalty, will they be carried out at Teesside Airport?



