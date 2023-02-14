What's it like being so superior Henry old chap?
Dunno Bill. Surely you've read 1984 and "The Trial" by Franz Kafka?
Common thread in most dystopian writing is the powerlessness of the individual and logic/reason in the face of the machinery of "justice" of an authoritarian state with the power to execute
Any system of justice is fallible since it depends on human beings. Unreliable witnesses, incompetent police, corrupt judges and prejudiced jurors. Plus the human tendency to scapegoat outsiders and project negative attributes onto them
Anyone who thinks all that can be relied upon 100% in UK to ensure only those truly guilty of the worst crimes are put to death is very naive in my opinion