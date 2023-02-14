kippers

Teesside airport
Reporting of higher volume of flights and passenger numbers.



Boreme will be going into another meltdown shortly. Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Teesside airport
Lee Anderson is the latest target for their insufferable hate filled virtue signalling. I dont suppose it will bother him though.

Bernie

Re: Teesside airport



The Bore me mob want everything publicly owned.......yet when the local councils bought into the airport they wet the bed I'm using it for work next week.The Bore me mob want everything publicly owned.......yet when the local councils bought into the airport they wet the bed Logged

Bernie

Re: Teesside airport
Lee Anderson is the latest target for their insufferable hate filled virtue signalling. I dont suppose it will bother him though.



Hairy Vagina just had his pants pulled down on there



Claims Anderson was a scab but someone just pointed out he didn't become a miner till after the strike



Hairy Vagina just had his pants pulled down on thereClaims Anderson was a scab but someone just pointed out he didn't become a miner till after the strike Logged

kippers

Re: Teesside airport
This the guy calling on a review of the death penalty?



Its a popular punishment that politicians wouldn't dare put to a public vote, regardless the thoughts of the Guardians handpicked constituency punters. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Re: Teesside airport
The uneducated generally favour mob justice including death penalty because they think "clear cut cases" are a common thing, and the legislation will never be abused by people in power or those obsessed with revenge. Police framing and incompetence are still a factor. They still think it will never be them or any other innocent party...



Will be a very dark day in England if it's brought back after the proof that innocent people were executed when we last had it Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee