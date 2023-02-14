Welcome,
February 14, 2023, 05:06:39 PM
Teesside airport
Author
Topic: Teesside airport (Read 65 times)
Henry Chinaski
,
gizboro68
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Teesside airport
«
on:
Today
Today at 01:09:58 PM
Reporting of higher volume of flights and passenger numbers.
Boreme will be going into another meltdown shortly.
Bill Buxton
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 01:11:33 PM
They do love a good meltdown.
Bill Buxton
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 01:51:02 PM
Lee Anderson is the latest target for their insufferable hate filled virtue signalling. I dont suppose it will bother him though.
Bernie
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 02:30:43 PM
I'm using it for work next week.
The Bore me mob want everything publicly owned.......yet when the local councils bought into the airport they wet the bed
Bernie
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 02:36:45 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 01:51:02 PM
Lee Anderson is the latest target for their insufferable hate filled virtue signalling. I dont suppose it will bother him though.
Hairy Vagina just had his pants pulled down on there
Claims Anderson was a scab but someone just pointed out he didn't become a miner till after the strike
kippers
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 02:44:41 PM
This the guy calling on a review of the death penalty?
Its a popular punishment that politicians wouldn't dare put to a public vote, regardless the thoughts of the Guardians handpicked constituency punters.
Henry Chinaski
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 03:03:33 PM
The uneducated generally favour mob justice including death penalty because they think "clear cut cases" are a common thing, and the legislation will never be abused by people in power or those obsessed with revenge. Police framing and incompetence are still a factor. They still think it will never be them or any other innocent party...
Will be a very dark day in England if it's brought back after the proof that innocent people were executed when we last had it
"You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee
kippers
Re: Teesside airport
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 03:25:14 PM
Mob justice
Ffs, the same principle of justice would take place.
And when you glibly use the term uneducated, you mean people who are not as clever as you...in your own mind ?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:26:50 PM by kippers
»
