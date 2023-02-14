Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2023, 11:30:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Americans fire a missile at worlds slowest moving target......  (Read 19 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 617


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:47:20 AM »
and MISS!

Since that first incident, American fighter jets have shot down three more high-altitude objects in as many days - over Alaska, Canada's Yukon territory, and Lake Huron on the US-Canada border.

In the Lake Huron strike, the first Sidewinder missile fired by the US F-16 warplane missed its target and exploded in an unknown location, US media reported, citing military sources. The second missile hit the target, according to reports.

source.....BBC.

For those of you that don't know.......these missiles have 2 fuses.......an impact fuse, and a proximity fuse......so it must hae missed by a good distance!

Theres a reason they're not called hitiles!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 