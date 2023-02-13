Welcome,
February 16, 2023, 02:11:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Warnock out of retirement again
Author
Topic: Warnock out of retirement again
Pigeon droppings
Warnock out of retirement again
Now Hudds manager........Apr 1st against Boro!
kippers
Re: Warnock out of retirement again
He must be crazy
Bernie
Re: Warnock out of retirement again
Quote from: kippers on February 14, 2023, 01:06:19 PM
He must be crazy
Maybe his Mrs is a pain in the arse
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Warnock out of retirement again
Was he the worst ever appointment here? Ranks with buying Pallister
Bernie
Re: Warnock out of retirement again
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 14, 2023, 10:15:28 PM
Was he the worst ever appointment here? Ranks with buying Pallister
Strachan.......Monk.......Murdoch........Pulis.......No he wasn't.
calamity
Re: Warnock out of retirement again
Woodgate round 1 has to be the worst?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Warnock out of retirement again
Warnock simply takes the piss in full daylight. The others, I think, tried
