Author Topic: Warnock out of retirement again  (Read 129 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
« on: February 13, 2023, 05:02:46 PM »
Now Hudds manager........Apr 1st against Boro!
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 PM »
He must be crazy
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:31:09 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:06:19 PM
He must be crazy

Maybe his Mrs is a pain in the arse  :steptoe:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 PM »
Was he the worst ever appointment here? Ranks with buying Pallister
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:56:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:15:28 PM
Was he the worst ever appointment here? Ranks with buying Pallister

Strachan.......Monk.......Murdoch........Pulis.......No he wasn't.
calamity
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:48:27 PM »
Woodgate round 1 has to be the worst?
