February 16, 2023, 07:30:03 PM
News:
Ohio Train Derailment
Author
Topic: Ohio Train Derailment (Read 129 times)
Bernie
Ohio Train Derailment
February 13, 2023, 01:17:09 PM »
Yanks on twitter going berserk about a train derailment in Ohio
Not being covered by the US MSM
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1624938064207290368
https://twitter.com/AmberMonroe777/status/1625076908634542081
https://twitter.com/NineNewsNancy/status/1625069139046834178
Bernie
Re: Ohio Train Derailment
Today
at 09:42:47 AM »
Making the news finally
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11756719/Ohio-rail-crash-company-Norfolk-Southern-runs-scared-town-hall-meeting-East-Palestine.html
That local Mayor is some unit.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ohio Train Derailment
Today
at 03:22:40 PM »
I hope the train didn't run into HIM!
