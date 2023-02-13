Welcome,
February 13, 2023, 07:18:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Ohio Train Derailment
Topic: Ohio Train Derailment
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 859
Ohio Train Derailment
«
on:
Today
at 01:17:09 PM »
Yanks on twitter going berserk about a train derailment in Ohio
Not being covered by the US MSM
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1624938064207290368
https://twitter.com/AmberMonroe777/status/1625076908634542081
https://twitter.com/NineNewsNancy/status/1625069139046834178
