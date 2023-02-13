Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Ohio Train Derailment
Yanks on twitter going berserk about a train derailment in Ohio

Not being covered by the US MSM

https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1624938064207290368

https://twitter.com/AmberMonroe777/status/1625076908634542081

https://twitter.com/NineNewsNancy/status/1625069139046834178
