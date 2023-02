Bernie

Online



Posts: 7 858





Posts: 7 858 Confirmation of Aliens?? « on: Today at 10:42:05 AM »



Not so long ago the military would not even entertain suggestions that UFO's existed.



Feels like we are being softened up for a big reveal at some point in the future.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64620064 Sorry to come over all Plaz but i find it remarkable that the BBC are reporting that the US Military are refusing to rule out that these things shot down over the US recently are "Extra terrestrials".Not so long ago the military would not even entertain suggestions that UFO's existed.Feels like we are being softened up for a big reveal at some point in the future. Logged