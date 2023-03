Good morning and welcome to #InternationalWomensDay2023Throughout the day we will be showcasing some of the inspirational women who work for MFC Foundation and Middlesbrough Football Club.@Boro| @EFLTrust| @PLCommunities| @GazetteBoro| @BBCTees| @TheNorthernEcho

My Dad Billy a life long boro supporter and gold season ticket holder was sadly taken from us this week aged 65. Please can we all remember him and do and honoury clap in the 65th minute on Tuesdays game against Stoke x



