Author Topic: Zelensky  (Read 362 times)
kippers
« on: February 09, 2023, 09:17:36 PM »
Doing the rounds and demanding air power from UK and EU countries. Dangerous road we are going down if we (the west) bend to his request.
 I notice lots of promises, photo ops and love for him not seen on this scale since Greta was talking bollocks to anyone who listened.
  Start peace talks for fuck sake and de-escalate because it wont be MPs sons being called up to another pointless war.

  If the west gives in and starts supplying multi-role aircraft, then we should start building fallout shelters.

Dangerous times.
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: February 10, 2023, 10:16:10 AM »
Agree. It's one thing giving him guns & tanks, but quite another to be giving them jet fighters that could fly into Russian airspace.

Govt needs to start putting pressure on him to broker some kind of deal with the Ruskies.
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: February 10, 2023, 11:21:18 AM »
You really need to Take no notice of Fake Media Outlets inclluding The BBC..

As soon as they blocked RT News you knew the Path The Warmongers

would lead you all..

Ever pound you good people send Goes straight to the Illuminati Via their money

laundering Banking System..

The have weather control weapons at their dispoal Just look at the poor

Turks and what they are doing overseas..

So be mindful of who you believe..
Spidoolie
« Reply #3 on: February 10, 2023, 01:36:56 PM »
We must learn the lessons of history. Hitler was appeased and look where that ended up.
Hopefully the Ukraine forces can regain their territory without Western aircraft. If Putin wins this one he won't stop there.
Moldova next and then the Baltic states. The Baltics are NATO so we would then be obliged to act.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: February 10, 2023, 04:15:56 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on February 10, 2023, 01:36:56 PM
We must learn the lessons of history. Hitler was appeased and look where that ended up.
Hopefully the Ukraine forces can regain their territory without Western aircraft. If Putin wins this one he won't stop there.
Moldova next and then the Baltic states. The Baltics are NATO so we would then be obliged to act.

Agree with this. A proxy war or not Ukraine is currently our first line of defence against a deranged megalomaniac who if not stopped will continue to destabilise the 2nd & 3rd world, forcing even more unwanted people towards our shores in the process.
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: February 11, 2023, 12:52:48 AM »
 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Quote from: plazmuh on February 10, 2023, 11:21:18 AM
You really need to Take no notice of Fake Media Outlets inclluding The BBC..

As soon as they blocked RT News you knew the Path The Warmongers

would lead you all..

Ever pound you good people send Goes straight to the Illuminati Via their money

laundering Banking System..

The have weather control weapons at their dispoal Just look at the poor

Turks and what they are doing overseas..

So be mindful of who you believe..
Billy Balfour
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:40:05 PM »
There's no one more fake than RT.
And all these alt news sites.
Been proved most if not all are funded by the Kremlin to brainwash the fucking idiots in the west.
Same fucking idiots on twitter anti vax crypto and putin supporters.
The shit of the world
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:54:10 PM »
Whatever you may think of Ukraine and there are certainly questions to be asked, Putin and Russia must be defeated. Defeat for Russia would be a good thing,particularly for Europe.It would also be a salutary lesson for the likes of China,Iran and North Korea. Hopefully Putins action will strengthen NATO and draw the Eastern European states away from Russias sphere of influence. I think it will strengthen the UKs position in the world particularly in relation to the EU. This is now basically a proxy war the West cannot afford to lose.
Henry Chinaski
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:09:16 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 12:40:05 PM
There's no one more fake than RT.
And all these alt news sites.
Been proved most if not all are funded by the Kremlin to brainwash the fucking idiots in the west.
Same fucking idiots on twitter anti vax crypto and putin supporters.
The shit of the world


:like:

Imagine thinking RT is a bastion of unbiased reporting but the BBC is 100% untrustworthy

monkey

The BBC has it's faults but it's still a better source of news than most alternatives
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:48:59 PM »
I dont think that was ever said But Kudos on the distraction..

 :like:
