We must learn the lessons of history. Hitler was appeased and look where that ended up.
Hopefully the Ukraine forces can regain their territory without Western aircraft. If Putin wins this one he won't stop there.
Moldova next and then the Baltic states. The Baltics are NATO so we would then be obliged to act.
Agree with this. A proxy war or not Ukraine is currently our first line of defence against a deranged megalomaniac who if not stopped will continue to destabilise the 2nd & 3rd world, forcing even more unwanted people towards our shores in the process.