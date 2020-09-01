Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Zelensky  (Read 114 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 PM »
Doing the rounds and demanding air power from UK and EU countries. Dangerous road we are going down if we (the west) bend to his request.
 I notice lots of promises, photo ops and love for him not seen on this scale since Greta was talking bollocks to anyone who listened.
  Start peace talks for fuck sake and de-escalate because it wont be MPs sons being called up to another pointless war.

  If the west gives in and starts supplying multi-role aircraft, then we should start building fallout shelters.

Dangerous times.
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:10 AM »
Agree. It's one thing giving him guns & tanks, but quite another to be giving them jet fighters that could fly into Russian airspace.

Govt needs to start putting pressure on him to broker some kind of deal with the Ruskies.
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:18 AM »
You really need to Take no notice of Fake Media Outlets inclluding The BBC..

As soon as they blocked RT News you knew the Path The Warmongers

would lead you all..

Ever pound you good people send Goes straight to the Illuminati Via their money

laundering Banking System..

The have weather control weapons at their dispoal Just look at the poor

Turks and what they are doing overseas..

So be mindful of who you believe..
Spidoolie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:36:56 PM »
We must learn the lessons of history. Hitler was appeased and look where that ended up.
Hopefully the Ukraine forces can regain their territory without Western aircraft. If Putin wins this one he won't stop there.
Moldova next and then the Baltic states. The Baltics are NATO so we would then be obliged to act.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:15:56 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 01:36:56 PM
We must learn the lessons of history. Hitler was appeased and look where that ended up.
Hopefully the Ukraine forces can regain their territory without Western aircraft. If Putin wins this one he won't stop there.
Moldova next and then the Baltic states. The Baltics are NATO so we would then be obliged to act.

Agree with this. A proxy war or not Ukraine is currently our first line of defence against a deranged megalomaniac who if not stopped will continue to destabilise the 2nd & 3rd world, forcing even more unwanted people towards our shores in the process.
