kippers

Posts: 3 554





Posts: 3 554 Zelensky « on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 PM » Doing the rounds and demanding air power from UK and EU countries. Dangerous road we are going down if we (the west) bend to his request.

I notice lots of promises, photo ops and love for him not seen on this scale since Greta was talking bollocks to anyone who listened.

Start peace talks for fuck sake and de-escalate because it wont be MPs sons being called up to another pointless war.



If the west gives in and starts supplying multi-role aircraft, then we should start building fallout shelters.



Dangerous times. Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 856





Posts: 7 856 Re: Zelensky « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:10 AM » Agree. It's one thing giving him guns & tanks, but quite another to be giving them jet fighters that could fly into Russian airspace.



Govt needs to start putting pressure on him to broker some kind of deal with the Ruskies. Logged

plazmuh

Posts: 14 748





Posts: 14 748 Re: Zelensky « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:18 AM » You really need to Take no notice of Fake Media Outlets inclluding The BBC..



As soon as they blocked RT News you knew the Path The Warmongers



would lead you all..



Ever pound you good people send Goes straight to the Illuminati Via their money



laundering Banking System..



The have weather control weapons at their dispoal Just look at the poor



Turks and what they are doing overseas..



So be mindful of who you believe..



Logged

Spidoolie

Posts: 192





Posts: 192 Re: Zelensky « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:36:56 PM » We must learn the lessons of history. Hitler was appeased and look where that ended up.

Hopefully the Ukraine forces can regain their territory without Western aircraft. If Putin wins this one he won't stop there.

Moldova next and then the Baltic states. The Baltics are NATO so we would then be obliged to act. Logged