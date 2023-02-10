kippers

Zelensky « on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 PM » Doing the rounds and demanding air power from UK and EU countries. Dangerous road we are going down if we (the west) bend to his request.

I notice lots of promises, photo ops and love for him not seen on this scale since Greta was talking bollocks to anyone who listened.

Start peace talks for fuck sake and de-escalate because it wont be MPs sons being called up to another pointless war.



If the west gives in and starts supplying multi-role aircraft, then we should start building fallout shelters.



Dangerous times.