Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2023, 10:55:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Zelensky  (Read 62 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 554


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 PM »
Doing the rounds and demanding air power from UK and EU countries. Dangerous road we are going down if we (the west) bend to his request.
 I notice lots of promises, photo ops and love for him not seen on this scale since Greta was talking bollocks to anyone who listened.
  Start peace talks for fuck sake and de-escalate because it wont be MPs sons being called up to another pointless war.

  If the west gives in and starts supplying multi-role aircraft, then we should start building fallout shelters.

Dangerous times.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 856


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:10 AM »
Agree. It's one thing giving him guns & tanks, but quite another to be giving them jet fighters that could fly into Russian airspace.

Govt needs to start putting pressure on him to broker some kind of deal with the Ruskies.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 