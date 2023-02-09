Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Notts Forest  (Read 175 times)
How much fucking money have these lot spent since promotion?
I know its a healthy sum for getting promoted but it is paid in instalments.
  They would be in deep shit if they get relegated surely.
Don't think it matters anymore.
Everybody is cheating the system financially, except us!
Quote from: Ben G on February 09, 2023, 01:55:08 PM
Don't think it matters anymore.
Everybody is cheating the system financially, except us!

That seems to be right
Take for example Josh Bowler. Forest were so desperate to sign him to immediately loan him out to Olympiacos and now he is back on loan to Blackpool.
Thats just financial madness.
Sounds like recruitment team is buying who they want and the manager is saying nah.

Bit like us under Wilder. Look how desperate we were to get Hoppe and now he's in fucking Scotland without hardly playing for us. Crazy.  He will br gone on a free in summer along with Coburn.
Quote from: kippers on February 09, 2023, 06:08:36 PM
Take for example Josh Bowler. Forest were so desperate to sign him to immediately loan him out to Olympiacos and now he is back on loan to Blackpool.
Thats just financial madness.
Sounds like recruitment team is buying who they want and the manager is saying nah.

Bit like us under Wilder. Look how desperate we were to get Hoppe and now he's in fucking Scotland without hardly playing for us. Crazy.  He will br gone on a free in summer along with Coburn.

Hoppe was a joke of a signing. Whereas Scott would be lynched if he tried to dump Coburn.
Looking at the rest of their fixtures I would be surprised if they couldnt get more than 8 points. I think they will go down and Boro will go up.
