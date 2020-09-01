Take for example Josh Bowler. Forest were so desperate to sign him to immediately loan him out to Olympiacos and now he is back on loan to Blackpool.

Thats just financial madness.

Sounds like recruitment team is buying who they want and the manager is saying nah.



Bit like us under Wilder. Look how desperate we were to get Hoppe and now he's in fucking Scotland without hardly playing for us. Crazy. He will br gone on a free in summer along with Coburn.



Hoppe was a joke of a signing. Whereas Scott would be lynched if he tried to dump Coburn.