February 10, 2023, 04:44:09 PM
Author Topic: Notts Forest  (Read 103 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 01:37:54 PM »
How much fucking money have these lot spent since promotion?
I know its a healthy sum for getting promoted but it is paid in instalments.
  They would be in deep shit if they get relegated surely.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM »
Don't think it matters anymore.
Everybody is cheating the system financially, except us!
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:15:51 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM
Don't think it matters anymore.
Everybody is cheating the system financially, except us!

That seems to be right
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:08:36 PM »
Take for example Josh Bowler. Forest were so desperate to sign him to immediately loan him out to Olympiacos and now he is back on loan to Blackpool.
Thats just financial madness.
Sounds like recruitment team is buying who they want and the manager is saying nah.

Bit like us under Wilder. Look how desperate we were to get Hoppe and now he's in fucking Scotland without hardly playing for us. Crazy.  He will br gone on a free in summer along with Coburn.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:32:57 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 06:08:36 PM
Take for example Josh Bowler. Forest were so desperate to sign him to immediately loan him out to Olympiacos and now he is back on loan to Blackpool.
Thats just financial madness.
Sounds like recruitment team is buying who they want and the manager is saying nah.

Bit like us under Wilder. Look how desperate we were to get Hoppe and now he's in fucking Scotland without hardly playing for us. Crazy.  He will br gone on a free in summer along with Coburn.

Hoppe was a joke of a signing. Whereas Scott would be lynched if he tried to dump Coburn.
