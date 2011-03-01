Welcome,
Notts Forest
Author
Topic: Notts Forest (Read 48 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 553
Notts Forest
How much fucking money have these lot spent since promotion?
I know its a healthy sum for getting promoted but it is paid in instalments.
They would be in deep shit if they get relegated surely.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 274
Re: Notts Forest
Don't think it matters anymore.
Everybody is cheating the system financially, except us!
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 980
Re: Notts Forest
That seems to be right
kippers
Posts: 3 553
Re: Notts Forest
Take for example Josh Bowler. Forest were so desperate to sign him to immediately loan him out to Olympiacos and now he is back on loan to Blackpool.
Thats just financial madness.
Sounds like recruitment team is buying who they want and the manager is saying nah.
Bit like us under Wilder. Look how desperate we were to get Hoppe and now he's in fucking Scotland without hardly playing for us. Crazy. He will br gone on a free in summer along with Coburn.
Loading...