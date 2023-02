Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 990





Posts: 5 990

Does anyone watch that utter shyte Vera? « on: Today at 03:58:34 PM » Saw the episode last night. Bingo!!! Almost a full house for the Wokerati. No mention of the British Empire and The Slave Trade. Perhaps next week. Itís a while since I was last in Newcastle but I didnít realise itís now a predominantly BAME city. Itís quite Orwellian what the broadcasting media is trying to do to us.