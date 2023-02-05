Welcome,
February 08, 2023, 07:09:42 PM
Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden.
Author
Topic: Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden. (Read 196 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 994
Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden.
«
on:
February 05, 2023, 05:49:42 PM »
Hopefully once Putin has been dealt with the Chinese will be next.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 978
Re: Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden.
«
Reply #1 on:
February 06, 2023, 12:36:08 AM »
Comedy Central in here.
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 745
Re: Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:53 PM »
Sorry my friend Biden was never in charge Its always been
Trump and Putin
Of course you are free to belive whoever you want to But remeber
One of us has lied to you for 40 years
And one has not..
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 994
Re: Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:35:18 AM »
?
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 57
Re: Looks like the Chinese are taking the Mickey out of Biden.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:34:23 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 06:52:53 PM
Sorry my friend Biden was never in charge Its always been
Trump and Putin
Of course you are free to belive whoever you want to But remeber
One of us has lied to you for 40 years
And one has not..
F*ckin 'ell Plaz, talk about Comedy Central...
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
