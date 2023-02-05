Bernie

Online



Posts: 7 858





Posts: 7 858 This cost of living crisis « on: February 05, 2023, 10:58:11 AM »



Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....





https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html



Considering that the media tell us we are all on the breadline, having to choose between freezing or starving to death, it seems rather strange that the travel companies are reporting record numbers of holiday bookings.Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock.... Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 557





Posts: 3 557 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #2 on: February 05, 2023, 07:13:49 PM » Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.

Deliveroo etc have never been busier.

The people struggling have always struggled, its about priorities. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 61







Posts: 61 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #3 on: February 08, 2023, 03:41:52 PM »



The Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the population



We should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty



Rising inequality in the UK is a fact - no amount of "I'm Alright Jack" statements change thatThe Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the populationWe should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 557





Posts: 3 557 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #5 on: February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM »

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.I was bored out of my mind!!But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 61







Posts: 61 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #6 on: February 08, 2023, 06:16:14 PM » Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.I was bored out of my mind!!But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."



From this NY Times article on Sweden

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html



P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are... "The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."From this NY Times article on SwedenP.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are... « Last Edit: February 08, 2023, 06:18:41 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 557





Posts: 3 557 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #8 on: February 09, 2023, 06:10:59 PM »

[/quote]



https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6

[/quote]



YES



Did you ever see that documentary they did about her cloggy stalker ?? Fucking well weird. [/quote][/quote]YESDid you ever see that documentary they did about her cloggy stalker ?? Fucking well weird. Logged

Bernie

Online



Posts: 7 858





Posts: 7 858 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #9 on: February 09, 2023, 06:17:35 PM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 08, 2023, 06:16:14 PM Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.I was bored out of my mind!!But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."



From this NY Times article on Sweden

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html



P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."From this NY Times article on SwedenP.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...

Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11731157/Teenager-machineguns-family-home-Stockholm-suburb-gun-crime-spirals-drug-gangs.html



Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 002





Posts: 6 002 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #10 on: February 09, 2023, 07:25:10 PM » It seems virtually all this horrific violence is gang related. Guess what, its between second generation gimmigrants. It will be coming to a town near you soon,once the dinghy wallahs disappear from their hotels and get real  jobs.

« Last Edit: February 09, 2023, 08:01:07 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 557





Posts: 3 557 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #12 on: February 10, 2023, 08:09:53 PM » Bullshit, its the French not doing their jobs properly.,

Despite the UK chucking loads of money at them to break up the trafficking gangs. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 002





Posts: 6 002 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #13 on: February 10, 2023, 09:31:52 PM » Nothing to do with Brexit.Kippers is right. I would also blame Johnso for being a coward. He should have called the French bluff by sending them back on British warships. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 61







Posts: 61 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #14 on: February 11, 2023, 10:17:27 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 10, 2023, 09:31:52 PM Nothing to do with Brexit..



"The decision to leave the EU without a returns agreement in place has led to the 'skyrocketing' number of dangerous crossings, according to the Durham University report.



Under a mechanism known as the Dublin Convention, the British government could previously ask fellow EU nations to take people back if they had passed through safe countries en route to the UK"



Who to believe, eh? The experts at Durham University or a couple of armchair Boro 'fans' on a dead forum...



"The decision to leave the EU without a returns agreement in place has led to the 'skyrocketing' number of dangerous crossings, according to the Durham University report.Under a mechanism known as the Dublin Convention, the British government could previously ask fellow EU nations to take people back if they had passed through safe countries en route to the UK"Who to believe, eh? The experts at Durham University or a couple of armchair Boro 'fans' on a dead forum... Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 557





Posts: 3 557 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #15 on: February 11, 2023, 10:45:26 AM » We didnt have a 'returns agreement' when we were in the EU.

The ECHR wouldnt allow it.



If there was such a thing (and there isnt) the French would be returning thousands to neighbouring countries.



Durham university ffs ! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 002





Posts: 6 002 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #16 on: February 11, 2023, 11:17:26 AM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 11, 2023, 10:17:27 AM Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 10, 2023, 09:31:52 PM Nothing to do with Brexit..



"The decision to leave the EU without a returns agreement in place has led to the 'skyrocketing' number of dangerous crossings, according to the Durham University report.



Under a mechanism known as the Dublin Convention, the British government could previously ask fellow EU nations to take people back if they had passed through safe countries en route to the UK"



Who to believe, eh? The experts at Durham University or a couple of armchair Boro 'fans' on a dead forum...





"The decision to leave the EU without a returns agreement in place has led to the 'skyrocketing' number of dangerous crossings, according to the Durham University report.Under a mechanism known as the Dublin Convention, the British government could previously ask fellow EU nations to take people back if they had passed through safe countries en route to the UK"Who to believe, eh? The experts at Durham University or a couple of armchair Boro 'fans' on a dead forum...





Henry please send a link to the so called return agreement.



Henry please send a link to the so called return agreement. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 61







Posts: 61 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #17 on: February 11, 2023, 02:28:49 PM »



Until the end of the transition period, the UK was part of the EUs Dublin system  the EU arrangement for deciding which member state is responsible for the examination of an asylum application.



The Dublin III Regulation...applies to all EU member states and non-EU states that have agreed to the Schengen Area rules.



The core principle underpinning the Dublin system is that responsibility for processing an asylum application lies with the member state most involved in the individuals entry to the EU. This is usually the member state of first entry..."



The right existed to return an asylum seeker entering the UK back to the EU country of 1st entry. Post- Brexit we came out of the Dublin III agreement



https://ukandeu.ac.uk/explainers/asylum-policy-after-brexit/



No wonder England has become such a basket case politically, when some people trust their own "feelings" more than facts or the opinions of experts



"What was the UK asylum system before Brexit?Until the end of the transition period, the UK was part of the EUs Dublin system  the EU arrangement for deciding which member state is responsible for the examination of an asylum application.The Dublin III Regulation...applies to all EU member states and non-EU states that have agreed to the Schengen Area rules.The core principle underpinning the Dublin system is that responsibility for processing an asylum application lies with the member state most involved in the individuals entry to the EU. This is usually the member state of first entry..."The right existed to return an asylum seeker entering the UK back to the EU country of 1st entry. Post- Brexit we came out of the Dublin III agreementNo wonder England has become such a basket case politically, when some people trust their own "feelings" more than facts or the opinions of experts « Last Edit: February 11, 2023, 02:34:52 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged "You can prove anything with facts, can't you?" - Stewart Lee

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 002





Posts: 6 002 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #18 on: February 11, 2023, 03:13:24 PM » Why havent the French returned all these so called asylum seekers back to their first country of entry then? Surely that means Greece or Italy in the vast majority of cases. Rather strange dont you think when there is a mechanism for doing so. Its NOT working. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 838







Posts: 4 838 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:29:46 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 11, 2023, 03:13:24 PM Why havent the French returned all these so called asylum seekers back to their first country of entry then? Surely that means Greece or Italy in the vast majority of cases. Rather strange dont you think when there is a mechanism for doing so. Its NOT working.



Maybe they are just a bit more enlightened about it than us. I think Germany takes 10 times more ayslum seekers than we do, the French accept 3 times more. They really dont fret about it like we so though. There is no law that says asylum seekers have to seek asylum in their first safe country but as Henry highlights there was very clearly a mechanism to do so in the EU under the Dublin agreement, We lost that privilege when we Brexited. Another Brexit benefit Maybe they are just a bit more enlightened about it than us. I think Germany takes 10 times more ayslum seekers than we do, the French accept 3 times more. They really dont fret about it like we so though. There is no law that says asylum seekers have to seek asylum in their first safe country but as Henry highlights there was very clearly a mechanism to do so in the EU under the Dublin agreement, We lost that privilege when we Brexited. Another Brexit benefit Logged