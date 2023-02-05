Bernie

This cost of living crisis « on: February 05, 2023, 10:58:11 AM »



Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....





https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html



Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #2 on: February 05, 2023, 07:13:49 PM » Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.

Deliveroo etc have never been busier.

Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #3 on: February 08, 2023, 03:41:52 PM »



The Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the population



We should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty



Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #5 on: February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM »

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #6 on: February 08, 2023, 06:16:14 PM » Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."



From this NY Times article on Sweden

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html



Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:10:59 PM »

https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6

YES



Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:17:35 PM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 08, 2023, 06:16:14 PM Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."



From this NY Times article on Sweden

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html



P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...

Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11731157/Teenager-machineguns-family-home-Stockholm-suburb-gun-crime-spirals-drug-gangs.html



Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:25:10 PM » It seems virtually all this horrific violence is gang related. Guess what, its between second generation gimmigrants. It will be coming to a town near you soon,once the dinghy wallahs disappear from their hotels and get real  jobs.

Posts: 3 555 Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:09:53 PM » Bullshit, its the French not doing their jobs properly.,

