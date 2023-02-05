Welcome,
February 10, 2023, 04:44:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This cost of living crisis
Author
Topic: This cost of living crisis
Henry Chinaski
Bernie
This cost of living crisis
February 05, 2023, 10:58:11 AM »
Considering that the media tell us we are all on the breadline, having to choose between freezing or starving to death, it seems rather strange that the travel companies are reporting record numbers of holiday bookings.
Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html
Bill Buxton
Re: This cost of living crisis
February 05, 2023, 11:46:13 AM »
Still waiting to be introduced to the mythical teachers and nurses wh depend on food banks.
kippers
Re: This cost of living crisis
February 05, 2023, 07:13:49 PM »
Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.
Deliveroo etc have never been busier.
The people struggling have always struggled, its about priorities.
Henry Chinaski
Re: This cost of living crisis
February 08, 2023, 03:41:52 PM »
Rising inequality in the UK is a fact - no amount of "I'm Alright Jack" statements change that
The Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the population
We should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty
Bill Buxton
Re: This cost of living crisis
February 08, 2023, 04:42:46 PM »
What about gangs using hand grenades in Stockholm? Thats not very progressive.
kippers
Re: This cost of living crisis
February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM »
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters
Henry Chinaski
Re: This cost of living crisis
February 08, 2023, 06:16:14 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters
"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."
From this NY Times article on Sweden
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html
P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: This cost of living crisis
Yesterday
at 04:19:50 PM »
Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters
https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6
kippers
Re: This cost of living crisis
Yesterday
at 06:10:59 PM »
https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6
YES
Did you ever see that documentary they did about her cloggy stalker ?? Fucking well weird.
Bernie
Re: This cost of living crisis
Yesterday
at 06:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on February 08, 2023, 06:16:14 PM
Quote from: kippers on February 08, 2023, 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters
"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."
From this NY Times article on Sweden
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html
P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...
Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11731157/Teenager-machineguns-family-home-Stockholm-suburb-gun-crime-spirals-drug-gangs.html
Bill Buxton
Re: This cost of living crisis
Yesterday
at 07:25:10 PM »
It seems virtually all this horrific violence is gang related. Guess what, its between second generation gimmigrants. It will be coming to a town near you soon,once the dinghy wallahs disappear from their hotels and get real jobs.
Yesterday
at 08:01:07 PM by Bill Buxton
Henry Chinaski
Re: This cost of living crisis
Today
at 11:14:29 AM »
Small boats crisis caused by Johnson's terrible Brexit deal:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-english-channel-migrants-small-boats-b2277505.html
