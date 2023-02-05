Bernie

This cost of living crisis « on: February 05, 2023, 10:58:11 AM »



Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....





https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html



Considering that the media tell us we are all on the breadline, having to choose between freezing or starving to death, it seems rather strange that the travel companies are reporting record numbers of holiday bookings.Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....

Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #2 on: February 05, 2023, 07:13:49 PM » Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.

Deliveroo etc have never been busier.

The people struggling have always struggled, its about priorities.

Henry Chinaski

Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:41:52 PM »



The Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the population



We should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty



Rising inequality in the UK is a fact - no amount of "I'm Alright Jack" statements change thatThe Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the populationWe should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty

Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:59:09 PM »

I was bored out of my mind!!

But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.

I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.I was bored out of my mind!!But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."



From this NY Times article on Sweden

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html



"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."From this NY Times article on SwedenP.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...

Re: This cost of living crisis « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:10:59 PM »

https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6

YES



YESDid you ever see that documentary they did about her cloggy stalker ?? Fucking well weird.

Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11731157/Teenager-machineguns-family-home-Stockholm-suburb-gun-crime-spirals-drug-gangs.html



Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today