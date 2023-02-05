Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 09, 2023, 07:43:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This cost of living crisis  (Read 255 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 855


View Profile
« on: February 05, 2023, 10:58:11 AM »
Considering that the media tell us we are all on the breadline, having to choose between freezing or starving to death, it seems rather strange that the travel companies are reporting record numbers of holiday bookings.

Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 996


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 05, 2023, 11:46:13 AM »
Still waiting to be introduced to the mythical teachers and nurses wh depend on food banks.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 553


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 05, 2023, 07:13:49 PM »
Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.
Deliveroo etc have never been busier.
The people struggling have always struggled, its about priorities.
Logged
Henry Chinaski
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 57



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:41:52 PM »
Rising inequality in the UK is a fact - no amount of "I'm Alright Jack" statements change that

The Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the population

We should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty

:like:
Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 996


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:42:46 PM »
What about gangs using hand grenades in Stockholm? Thats not very progressive.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 553


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:59:09 PM »
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate......  whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters  :like:
Logged
Henry Chinaski
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 57



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:16:14 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate......  whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters  :like:

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."

From this NY Times article on Sweden
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html

P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:18:41 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 980



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:19:50 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate......  whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters  :like:

https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 553


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:10:59 PM »

[/quote]

https://images.app.goo.gl/zEqjh7XbZBjReeGz6
[/quote]

YES  :like:

Did you ever see that documentary they did about her cloggy stalker ??   Fucking well weird.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 855


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 06:16:14 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate......  whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters  :like:

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."

From this NY Times article on Sweden
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html

P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...

Extreme cases you say? The country has descended into a cesspit - this is a story from today

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11731157/Teenager-machineguns-family-home-Stockholm-suburb-gun-crime-spirals-drug-gangs.html
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 996


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:25:10 PM »
It seems virtually all this horrific violence is gang related. Guess what its between second generation gimmigrants. It will be coming to a town near you soon,once the dinghy wallahs disappear from their hotels and get real  jobs.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 