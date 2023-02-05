I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate...... whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters
"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."
From this NY Times article on Swedenhttps://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html
P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...