Author Topic: This cost of living crisis  (Read 148 times)
Bernie
« on: February 05, 2023, 10:58:11 AM »
Considering that the media tell us we are all on the breadline, having to choose between freezing or starving to death, it seems rather strange that the travel companies are reporting record numbers of holiday bookings.

Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: February 05, 2023, 11:46:13 AM »
Still waiting to be introduced to the mythical teachers and nurses wh depend on food banks.
kippers
« Reply #2 on: February 05, 2023, 07:13:49 PM »
Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.
Deliveroo etc have never been busier.
The people struggling have always struggled, its about priorities.
Henry Chinaski
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:41:52 PM »
Rising inequality in the UK is a fact - no amount of "I'm Alright Jack" statements change that

The Tories favour following US extreme capitalism including mad Libertarian policies, the US & UK have record levels of inequality. The Scandinavian Model of progressive social democracy leads to less inequality and greater life satisfaction and well-being in the population

We should be more like our prosperous neighbours in NW Europe and less like America if we want to lift more people out of poverty

:like:
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:42:46 PM »
What about gangs using hand grenades in Stockholm? Thats not very progressive.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:59:09 PM »
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate......  whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters  :like:
Henry Chinaski
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:16:14 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:59:09 PM
I worked in Sweden for a couple years before the pandemic.
I was bored out of my mind!!
But hey, sky high food prices, whopping tax deductions and a high suicide rate......  whats not to like.
Nice summers, but dark cold as fuck winters  :like:

"The so-called Nordic model that prevails in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland has been engineered to protect people from the commonplace economic afflictions assailing many developed countries, and especially the United States. There, the loss of a job can swiftly imperil health care, housing, sustenance and mental well-being. Under the Nordic model, governments typically furnish health care, education and pensions to everyone..."

From this NY Times article on Sweden
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/business/sweden-economy-immigration.html

P.S. Bill - isolated extreme events are not the general case. Just presented by the Daily mail, Express etc as if they are...
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:41 PM by Henry Chinaski »
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
