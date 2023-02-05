Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This cost of living crisis  (Read 52 times)
Considering that the media tell us we are all on the breadline, having to choose between freezing or starving to death, it seems rather strange that the travel companies are reporting record numbers of holiday bookings.

Perhaps it's all the nurses having a quick get away whilst they wait for the foodbank to re-stock....


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/were-all-going-on-a-summer-holiday-record-bookings-as-britons-lock-in-prices-ffr78k9lv


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/article-11713261/Holiday-firm-reports-record-bookings-Brits-scramble-summer-holiday-three-years.html
Still waiting to be introduced to the mythical teachers and nurses wh depend on food banks.
Thats the thing Bernie, its a media soundbite.
Deliveroo etc have never been busier.
The people struggling have always struggled, its about priorities.
