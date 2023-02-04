Welcome,
February 06, 2023, 12:01:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Banana skin?
Author
Topic: Banana skin? (Read 201 times)
beamishboro
Bill Buxton
Banana skin?
«
on:
February 04, 2023, 02:55:04 PM »
New manager and no doubt playing five at the back. This game could prove very difficult if we dont score early. I would like to see Archer get on the score sheet.
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #1 on:
February 04, 2023, 04:34:36 PM »
What a goal that is from Akpom, hopefully settle them down a bit.
Blackpool having a go so it could be a very open match.
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #2 on:
February 04, 2023, 05:20:25 PM »
Live dangerous at one end and then another superb goal.
Given the number of premier league teams struggling for goals we were lucky to hold onto Chubsy A
Bill Buxton
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #3 on:
February 04, 2023, 05:39:12 PM »
Excellent score and sounds well deserved.
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #4 on:
February 04, 2023, 05:43:04 PM »
They are playing very well. Bit open at the back but not sure how much that is down to Blackpool having a real go.
Some of the ball retention and attacking play is sublime.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #5 on:
February 04, 2023, 08:14:35 PM »
Chuba
Tory Cunt
beamishboro
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 04, 2023, 02:55:04 PM
New manager and no doubt playing five at the back. This game could prove very difficult if we dont score early. I would like to see Archer get on the score sheet.
Bill Buxton
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:04 AM »
Turns out thankfully it wasnt a banana skin,although Blackpool created some scares, and hit the woodwork. Looks like I got it right. Pity Archer didnt score.I think if he does he will get quite a few.
kippers
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:59 PM »
Our banana skin was at Sunderland.
Another one coming up at Cardiff.
Bill Buxton
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:19 PM »
This League is wildly unpredictable. In one way it makes it interesting. However I think Michael Carrick is well aware of how competitive this League is and he will be warning against complacency and over confidence.
