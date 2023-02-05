Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 986 Banana skin? « on: Yesterday at 02:55:04 PM » New manager and no doubt playing five at the back. This game could prove very difficult if we dont score early. I would like to see Archer get on the score sheet.

calamity

Re: Banana skin? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:34:36 PM » What a goal that is from Akpom, hopefully settle them down a bit.



Blackpool having a go so it could be a very open match.

calamity

Re: Banana skin? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM » Live dangerous at one end and then another superb goal.



Given the number of premier league teams struggling for goals we were lucky to hold onto Chubsy A

calamity

Re: Banana skin? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:43:04 PM » They are playing very well. Bit open at the back but not sure how much that is down to Blackpool having a real go.



Some of the ball retention and attacking play is sublime.

Bill Buxton

Re: Banana skin? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:04 AM » Turns out thankfully it wasnt a banana skin,although Blackpool created some scares, and hit the woodwork. Looks like I got it right. Pity Archer didnt score.I think if he does he will get quite a few.