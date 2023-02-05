Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 05, 2023, 02:10:11 AM
Author Topic: Banana skin?  (Read 109 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 02:55:04 PM »
New manager and no doubt playing five at the back. This game could prove very difficult if we dont score early.  I would like to see Archer get on the score sheet.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:34:36 PM »
What a goal that is from Akpom, hopefully settle them down a bit.

Blackpool having a go so it could be a very open match.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:20:25 PM »
Live dangerous at one end and then another superb goal.

Given the number of premier league teams struggling for goals we were lucky to hold onto Chubsy A
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:39:12 PM »
Excellent score and sounds well deserved.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:43:04 PM »
They are playing very well. Bit open at the back but not sure how much that is down to Blackpool having a real go.

Some of the ball retention and attacking play is sublime.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:14:35 PM »
Chuba  :wanker: :wanker:
Tory Cunt
beamishboro
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:55:04 PM
New manager and no doubt playing five at the back. This game could prove very difficult if we dont score early.  I would like to see Archer get on the score sheet.

 :wanker: :lenin: mick
