Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 04, 2023, 04:53:06 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Banana skin?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Banana skin? (Read 19 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 978
Banana skin?
«
on:
Today
at 02:55:04 PM »
New manager and no doubt playing five at the back. This game could prove very difficult if we dont score early. I would like to see Archer get on the score sheet.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 675
Crabamity
Re: Banana skin?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:34:36 PM »
What a goal that is from Akpom, hopefully settle them down a bit.
Blackpool having a go so it could be a very open match.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...