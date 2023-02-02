Chimpchoker

I am writing a history of Hartlepool United Intermediates 1977 to 1986 & have drew a lot of blanks on games played away to Middlesbrough. Does anyone on this forum have anything for Middlesbrough v Hartlepool for this period ? Newspaper clippings/photos/team line ups/1st team programme notes for reports on Intermediates etc. I attended most of these games and they were played on both Ayresome Park and Hutton Road training ground. I intend to publish a book and all contributors will be acknowledged no matter how much is sent. This history is like a smashed vase and I am piecing it bit by bit, our local newspaper Hartlepool Mail was taken over by Johnson Press approx. 20 years ago and all admin was moved to Sheffield. As part of closing our newspaper offices they hired in skips and sent archives/old papers/negatives & photos to the tip (the full shooting match). Our local reference library has micro-film copies of paper reports for quite a few of the home games but very little on the Middlesbrough away matches. If anyone can help with any bits of info. even if you think it is trivial, it would be much appreciated Cheers, - Dave Sutheran, Tel 07511014769 or davidsutheran1962@gmail.com