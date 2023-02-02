Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 07, 2023, 07:36:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood  (Read 211 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 615


View Profile
« on: February 02, 2023, 03:16:40 PM »
He must have sweet talked his ex GF into becoming his present GF again!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 958


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 02, 2023, 07:47:36 PM »
Absolutely disgusting that we put so many men through this whilst false accusers remain anonymous.
Logged
BMX Bandit

Offline Offline

Posts: 32


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 03, 2023, 01:38:42 AM »
Shes not his EX, they are still together.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 548


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 04, 2023, 04:06:46 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on February 02, 2023, 07:47:36 PM
Absolutely disgusting that we put so many men through this whilst false accusers remain anonymous.

There was a recording Rutters.
The guy is clearly a cunt who was in bother for rape. His lawyer has earned his coin.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 678

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 04, 2023, 04:44:41 PM »
Be interesting to see what Man Utd do. They probably have no grounds to terminate his contract without paying him off.

I can only think hes got away with it because the woman in question wasnt as keen as her father/friends to press charges. I didnt really read into the case because I have zero interest in vermin such as him. You hear all the time about abused partners going back to the abuser though so its not a quantum leap to assume something similar here.

I think hes probably finished in the premier league.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 744


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:36:36 PM »
Or Man U bought her silence.

After Covid Non Discloslosure when into sky rocket mode

Most of the NHS are now gagged So hush now

 sshhh sshhh sshhh
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 