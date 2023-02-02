Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 04, 2023, 04:52:53 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood (Read 123 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 615
ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood
«
on:
February 02, 2023, 03:16:40 PM »
He must have sweet talked his ex GF into becoming his present GF again!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 955
Re: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood
«
Reply #1 on:
February 02, 2023, 07:47:36 PM »
Absolutely disgusting that we put so many men through this whilst false accusers remain anonymous.
Logged
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 32
Re: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:38:42 AM »
Shes not his EX, they are still together.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 545
Re: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:06:46 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on February 02, 2023, 07:47:36 PM
Absolutely disgusting that we put so many men through this whilst false accusers remain anonymous.
There was a recording Rutters.
The guy is clearly a cunt who was in bother for rape. His lawyer has earned his coin.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 675
Crabamity
Re: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:44:41 PM »
Be interesting to see what Man Utd do. They probably have no grounds to terminate his contract without paying him off.
I can only think hes got away with it because the woman in question wasnt as keen as her father/friends to press charges. I didnt really read into the case because I have zero interest in vermin such as him. You hear all the time about abused partners going back to the abuser though so its not a quantum leap to assume something similar here.
I think hes probably finished in the premier league.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...