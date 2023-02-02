calamity

Online



Posts: 8 675



Crabamity





Posts: 8 675Crabamity

Re: ALL charges dropped against Mason Greenwood « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:44:41 PM » Be interesting to see what Man Utd do. They probably have no grounds to terminate his contract without paying him off.



I can only think hes got away with it because the woman in question wasnt as keen as her father/friends to press charges. I didnt really read into the case because I have zero interest in vermin such as him. You hear all the time about abused partners going back to the abuser though so its not a quantum leap to assume something similar here.



I think hes probably finished in the premier league.