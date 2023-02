Bill Buxton

Something to consider. « on: Today at 02:45:46 PM » If you are a teacher you need to be earning more than 43k per annum before you become a net taxpayer. Your employer puts in almost 14% of your salary in pension contributions. Basically if you earn less than 43 K you are living off the taxpayer.