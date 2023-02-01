Welcome,
February 01, 2023
Serious gripe about supermarkets
Pigeon droppings
Serious gripe about supermarkets
Why do none of them stock Walkers Tomato sauce flavoured crisps anymore? They stock all the other flavours....so why not tomato? Anyone know???
