Author Topic: Serious gripe about supermarkets  (Read 30 times)
« on: Today at 02:12:42 PM »
Why do none of them stock Walkers Tomato sauce flavoured crisps anymore?  They stock all the other flavours....so why not tomato?  Anyone know??? :pd:
