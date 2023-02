Pigeon droppings

Losing totally rips your heart out! It is an undescribable pain! Its like losing a loved one!



I hope the Geordies win tonight....so they can experience the pain of losing a final!



......and when Man Utd lift the trophy.......we can all expect to hear "well, it was only a micky Mouse Trophy anyway".......and thats why they have a sell out full house at home tonight against Soton!!!



