Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 06, 2023, 03:12:47 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Economy safe in Tory hands
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Economy safe in Tory hands (Read 627 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 976
Re: Economy safe in Tory hands
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 12:33:52 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:10:44 PM
Will you Remainers never give up? We've had the biggest democratic vote in our history. It's over we are not rejoining the dodgy and failing EU. Thanks to Brexit the UK was quick to step up to the plate regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Left to the EU Russia would now be in control of Ukraine. An alliance of sovereign nations such as NATO was the only language Putin will understand. Otherwise his mates in the German Chancellery and Brussels would have just looked the other way.
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...