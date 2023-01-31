|
Henry Chinaski
All trade deals require sovereignty trade-offs Bill, that's how they work
It was a lie to pretend we could abandon our amazing deal with the EU and sign new deals with other countries without any sovereignty trade-offs
What is it about Brexiteers that makes them so all-or-nothing in their thinking?
Henry Chinaski
You miss the point.We get to choose and sack our leaders. You dont in the EU.
Nope. Every trade deal has trade-offs relating to immigration or protected industries like farming or fishing. Every trade deal involves two-way flexibility on matters formerly sovereign to the parties making the deal
Rutters claimed these deals involved no loss of sovereignty whatsoever, he was wrong. He seems to miss the point that a "give and take" trade deal is the same thing as a "trade-off", in this context
Henry Chinaski
We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.
However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.
sovereignty
/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/
noun
supreme power or authority.
"the sovereignty of Parliament"
If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-off
To cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...
It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End
Rutters
If a country decides to cede power then it cedes power because it has sovereignty to do so, ie sovereign.
People would rather rule themselves. If that eventually brings benefits or detriments, so be it.
Not the end, only the beginning.
Henry Chinaski
It's just the difference between joining a TRADING BLOC where no one nation has overall control vs doing hundreds of individual trade deals to retain some purist idea of "sovereignty"
Being a significant member of the world's largest trading bloc, with special additional privileges is so obviously better than having to do all those individual deals from scratch that still require trade-offs
Almost as if some very wealthy people wanted to avoid having their off-shore ill-gotten gains taxed by the EU, so set about trying to persuade enough useful idiots that we had to leave.'cos "sovereignty"
MF(c) DOOM
I think the Sovereignty issue is a bogus argument whipped up by Brexit supporting media. Look at the countries in the EU. You wont find a more fiercely proud and awkwardly independent nation France. Croatia and Netherlands s well are really strong and proud patriots. They don't see the EU membership as a threat to sovereignty.
If you join a club or a trade alliance you have to have some alignment of rules so that members cant go rogue and try and stiff other members. That will also apply to any trade deals we seal outside of the EU, there will be some insistence on synchronised standards. The vast majority of these laws, these horrendous impositions on our sovereignty are actually benign regulations relating to workplaces, weights and measures. health and safety. The UK had a seat at the table in forming these rules, a very influential seat, they were rules we wanted so its a misrepresentation to say they were imposed on us, we wanted them we created them. You think that now we are outside of the EU we are going allow scaffolding made of bamboo or force people to work 16 hour shifts every day. In many cases its the way the UK enacts EU Guidance is the issue, you only have to walk past a Spanish building site to see how different countries can differently interpret and enforce EU guidance documents.
Its like the ECHR which the EU gets blamed for even though it isn't an EU convention, it was pretty much drafted by UK lawyers and based on the English bill of Rights but we are now encouraged to see it as an alien imposition by the bullying EU which prevents our government from stripping us off long established freedoms and liberties
We don't have that seat at the table of the most powerful trading block in the world so we will have less influence, rather than increasing sovereignty we will find ourselves having to give more away as we try and deal with more powerful countries and trading blocks
Most people knew Brexit would affect us hard economically, even the governments own forecasts was predicting it would make the country 3 to 4 % poorer. Only a few fanatics like Boris and Nigel were outlandish enough to predict sunny uplands. I think the economic indicators are clear that Brexit has hurt Britain and ill continue to hurt us. Brexiteers wont accept that, they will say say our current woes are Covid and Ukraine related but the other G7 and EU countries have had all that as well yet they are bouncing back we are not.
I'm not for re-joining at the moment, couldn't be bothered with splitting the country and all that divisiveness again but I said when we left that in 10 to 20 years we will be begging to re-join and we will be a much poorer and diminished nation, and that we will re-join forgoing the privileges we had like being able to stay out of the Euro. I remain convinced that will still happen. When we voted for Brexit we were the 4th strongest economy of the G7. Brexit will see us slide down that table with France overtaking us very soon and then maybe even Italy which was regarded as a basket case. As that happens and there is a mass realisation that things were better as they were there will be another referendum or re-joining will go in the major parties manifestos
