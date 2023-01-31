Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 974





Posts: 5 974 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #1 on: January 31, 2023, 02:59:58 PM » Well it seems what you have to do to meet with IMF approval is to illegally invade a neighbouring state, lose 2000 tanks ,and god knows what else ,plus 188,000 soldiers in the process. In addition, have the worlds major economies impose crippling financial and economic sanctions on you. Do all,of this and that half wit super tanned Le Garde creature will give you a clean bill of health. Dont make me laugh. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 543





Posts: 3 543 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #2 on: January 31, 2023, 11:22:51 PM »



What this does highlight is the ruination of the UK economy is the left wings wet dream. These cunts have been predicting the UKs downfall for years and guess what...theyve been wrong everytime with their guesstimates.What this does highlight is the ruination of the UK economy is the left wings wet dream. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 974





Posts: 5 974 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #3 on: February 01, 2023, 12:38:02 PM » Exactly. Their forecasts about the UK economy to date have been woeful. There is also an element of spite. They are ultra remainiacs and cannot forgive us for Brexit. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 643





Posts: 7 643 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #4 on: February 01, 2023, 05:34:32 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 01, 2023, 12:38:02 PM Exactly. Their forecasts about the UK economy to date have been woeful. There is also an element of spite. They are ultra remainiacs and cannot forgive us for Brexit.



So it's still the fault of people who decided what was best for the economy, and the future of following generations. You Breximorons aren't ever going to admit you were utterly gulled by Boris and Nige and their ilk, into making them and their mates richer at your expense! So it's still the fault of people who decided what was best for the economy, and the future of following generations. You Breximorons aren't ever going to admit you were utterly gulled by Boris and Nige and their ilk, into making them and their mates richer at your expense! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 974





Posts: 5 974 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #5 on: February 01, 2023, 05:44:02 PM » Its called recognizing a democratic vote. You would be more at home in North Korea. Try getting your head round the principle of losers consent. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 643





Posts: 7 643 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #6 on: February 02, 2023, 06:37:43 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 01, 2023, 05:44:02 PM Its called recognizing a democratic vote. You would be more at home in North Korea. Try getting your head round the principle of losers consent.



They should have followed the Canadian model of the vote for independence in Quebec, 2/3's majority for what everyone knew would be a massive game changing decision. Now we have Farage coming out saying it's all Boris' fault! They should have followed the Canadian model of the vote for independence in Quebec, 2/3's majority for what everyone knew would be a massive game changing decision. Now we have Farage coming out saying it's all Boris' fault! Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 974





Posts: 5 974 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #7 on: February 02, 2023, 06:50:15 PM » You are either a democrat or you are not. Its a simple choice. Accept the vote of the majority. If you dont you are not only anti democratic,but a very bad loser. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #8 on: February 02, 2023, 07:56:44 PM » Finally they realise it wasn't an economic alliance but rather governance from an external organisation from which we need independence.



The penny's finally dropping. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 50







Posts: 50 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 AM » If it's a democracy then we can change our mind and re-join, right?



Once it turns out to be the economic disaster many predicted. Like it is already.



It's very straightforward for me. Modern business depends on efficient supply chains so building a wall of regulations, bureaucracy, red tape and tariffs between you and your biggest trading partner is never going to benefit most UK companies. The tariffs & additional admin costs then get passed on to the consumer in higher prices



Angry pensioners reading the Daily Express in sheds probably don't see it like that



Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:10:19 PM » If it's a democracy then we can have another vote 5 years after re-joining, change our minds and re-leave, right?



How do you know it'll be an economic disaster?



That's why a FTD would benefit both sides but the EU would rather punish themselves (and us).



Angry Marxists reading The Guardian in Student Common Rooms probably don't see it like that. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 50







Posts: 50 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:44:36 PM »



Building a wall of red tape between yourself and your biggest trading partner is just a very bad idea. Seems you think that's the EUs fault for treating us as the 3rd party 'we' voted to become







It already is an economic disaster, as I said (already). And we haven't even implemented all the obligations we agreed to yet (as they are even more self-harming)Building a wall of red tape between yourself and your biggest trading partner is just a very bad idea. Seems you think that's the EUs fault for treating us as the 3rd party 'we' voted to become Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:04:00 PM » Before declaring it an 'economic disaster' wouldn't it be better to wait until we'd actually Brexited?



The red tape isn't our idea. One of the basic tenets of Brexit was to reduce the EU red tape. They appear to be able to trade with other non-EU countries with no problems. Wonder why it's just us? Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 50







Posts: 50 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:44:16 PM »







It was a lie to pretend we could abandon our amazing deal with the EU and sign new deals with other countries without any sovereignty trade-offs



What is it about Brexiteers that makes them so all-or-nothing in their thinking? All trade deals require sovereignty trade-offs Bill, that's how they workIt was a lie to pretend we could abandon our amazing deal with the EU and sign new deals with other countries without any sovereignty trade-offsWhat is it about Brexiteers that makes them so all-or-nothing in their thinking? Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:00:18 PM » If the UK is part of the EU trading bloc and subject to the EU's jurisdiction then we have no sovereignty.



We currently have a trade deal with many countries without losing any sovereignty whatsoever.



Independent trade deals are the opposite of 'all-or-nothing'. They're 'give and take'.



That's why they're called 'deals'. Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 50







Posts: 50 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:37:27 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 03:00:18 PM If the UK is part of the EU trading bloc and subject to the EU's jurisdiction then we have no sovereignty.



We currently have a trade deal with many countries without losing any sovereignty whatsoever.



Independent trade deals are the opposite of 'all-or-nothing'. They're 'give and take'.



That's why they're called 'deals'.



You think a new trade deal doesn't involve any trade-offs in sovereignty? Of course it does e.g. we make a trade deal with India and they demand 500K more Visas for Indian Nationals to study or work in the UK.



We trade off some immigration control in return for greater access to something they have



Can't believe I'm having to explain this...







https://www.parliament.uk/business/lords/media-centre/house-of-lords-media-notices/2016/december-2016/post-brexit-options-for-trade-require-sovereignty-trade-offs-and-a-transitional-deal-says-lords-report/ You think a new trade deal doesn't involve any trade-offs in sovereignty? Of course it does e.g. we make a trade deal with India and they demand 500K more Visas for Indian Nationals to study or work in the UK.We trade off some immigration control in return for greater access to something they haveCan't believe I'm having to explain this... Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 50







Posts: 50 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:22:34 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:51:58 PM You miss the point.We get to choose and sack our leaders. You dont in the EU.



Nope. Every trade deal has trade-offs relating to immigration or protected industries like farming or fishing. Every trade deal involves two-way flexibility on matters formerly sovereign to the parties making the deal



Rutters claimed these deals involved no loss of sovereignty whatsoever, he was wrong. He seems to miss the point that a "give and take" trade deal is the same thing as a "trade-off", in this context



Nope. Every trade deal has trade-offs relating to immigration or protected industries like farming or fishing. Every trade deal involves two-way flexibility on matters formerly sovereign to the parties making the dealRutters claimed these deals involved no loss of sovereignty whatsoever, he was wrong. He seems to miss the point that a "give and take" trade deal is the same thing as a "trade-off", in this context « Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:50:59 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:13:31 PM » We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.



However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.





sovereignty

/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/



noun

supreme power or authority.

"the sovereignty of Parliament"

Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 974







Posts: 17 974 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM »



In the next 12 years it rose to 2.33 trillion pounds



We're in recession. Russia, at war, under sanctions, growing, poorly but growing.



I'm having the wildest guess that telling your biggest customer to fuck right off might, just might, be a bad idea.



'Oven ready'



'Sunlit uplands'







In the whole of Christendom, our National Debt has risen to 1 trillion pound in 2010 when this party took power.In the next 12 years it rose to 2.33 trillion poundsWe're in recession. Russia, at war, under sanctions, growing, poorly but growing.I'm having the wildest guess that telling your biggest customer to fuck right off might, just might, be a bad idea.'Oven ready''Sunlit uplands' Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 PM » Who told whom to 'fuck right off'? Everyone always said they wanted a FTA.



'House prices will plummet'



Well run out of medicine



'Emergency Budget'



The banks will leave London



Thousands of jobs will be lost Logged

Henry Chinaski

Offline



Posts: 50







Posts: 50 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:03:29 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 05:13:31 PM We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.



However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.





sovereignty

/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/



noun

supreme power or authority.

"the sovereignty of Parliament"





If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-off



To cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...



It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End



If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-offTo cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 543





Posts: 3 543 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:08:45 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 05:13:31 PM We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.



However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.





sovereignty

/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/



noun

supreme power or authority.

"the sovereignty of Parliament"





I'll take 500,000 indians right now if it didnt undermine local salaries. Grafters them lads and intelligent.

Bring the doctors, nurses, IT, engineers and financial guys. I'll take 500,000 indians right now if it didnt undermine local salaries. Grafters them lads and intelligent.Bring the doctors, nurses, IT, engineers and financial guys. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 952





Posts: 952 Re: Economy safe in Tory hands « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:43:25 PM » Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 06:03:29 PM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 05:13:31 PM We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.



However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.





sovereignty

/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/



noun

supreme power or authority.

"the sovereignty of Parliament"





If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-off



To cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...



It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End





If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-offTo cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End



People would rather rule themselves. If that eventually brings benefits or detriments, so be it.



Not the end, only the beginning. If a country decides to cede power then it cedes power because it has sovereignty to do so, ie sovereign.People would rather rule themselves. If that eventually brings benefits or detriments, so be it.Not the end, only the beginning. Logged