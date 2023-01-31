|
Henry Chinaski
All trade deals require sovereignty trade-offs Bill, that's how they work
It was a lie to pretend we could abandon our amazing deal with the EU and sign new deals with other countries without any sovereignty trade-offs
What is it about Brexiteers that makes them so all-or-nothing in their thinking?
Henry Chinaski
You miss the point.We get to choose and sack our leaders. You dont in the EU.
Nope. Every trade deal has trade-offs relating to immigration or protected industries like farming or fishing. Every trade deal involves two-way flexibility on matters formerly sovereign to the parties making the deal
Rutters claimed these deals involved no loss of sovereignty whatsoever, he was wrong. He seems to miss the point that a "give and take" trade deal is the same thing as a "trade-off", in this context
Henry Chinaski
We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.
However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.
sovereignty
/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/
noun
supreme power or authority.
"the sovereignty of Parliament"
If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-off
To cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...
It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End
Rutters
We lose zero sovereignty if we allow India 500k visas as part of a Trade Agreement because we can decide whether to accept that deal or not...because we're a sovereign nation.
However if, when part of the EU, a deal was stuck stipulating that we must grant 500k visas to India then we have zero sovereignty. The sovereignty would lie with the EU.
sovereignty
/ˈsɒvr(ɪ)nti/
noun
supreme power or authority.
"the sovereignty of Parliament"
If a sovereign power has a policy that excludes further immigration and it makes a deal with India to relax that requirement in a specific way, it has ceded some control over immigration to another sovereign power, in exchange for an equivalent trade-off
To cut to the chase, our deal with the EU required us to cede sovereignty in some areas (but not all) in exchange for tariff free access to the largest trading bloc in the world, and have freedom of movement in 27 EU countries, and have a veto...
It was the best deal anyone had. Without it we quickly return to being the sick man of Europe. The End
If a country decides to cede power then it cedes power because it has sovereignty to do so, ie sovereign.
People would rather rule themselves. If that eventually brings benefits or detriments, so be it.
Not the end, only the beginning.
Henry Chinaski
It's just the difference between joining a TRADING BLOC where no one nation has overall control vs doing hundreds of individual trade deals to retain some purist idea of "sovereignty"
Being a significant member of the world's largest trading bloc, with special additional privileges is so obviously better than having to do all those individual deals from scratch that still require trade-offs
Almost as if some very wealthy people wanted to avoid having their off-shore ill-gotten gains taxed by the EU, so set about trying to persuade enough useful idiots that we had to leave.'cos "sovereignty"
