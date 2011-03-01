Welcome,
February 01, 2023, 04:04:31 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Economy safe in Tory hands
Author
Topic: Economy safe in Tory hands (Read 77 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 971
Economy safe in Tory hands
Jesus, what a shower of shite. What a mess. Forecast to grow more slowly than Russia FFS. Only G7 nation whos economy has shrunk.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 963
Re: Economy safe in Tory hands
Well it seems what you have to do to meet with IMF approval is to illegally invade a neighbouring state, lose 2000 tanks ,and god knows what else ,plus 188,000 soldiers in the process. In addition, have the worlds major economies impose crippling financial and economic sanctions on you. Do all,of this and that half wit super tanned Le Garde creature will give you a clean bill of health. Dont make me laugh.
kippers
Posts: 3 542
Re: Economy safe in Tory hands
These cunts have been predicting the UKs downfall for years and guess what...theyve been wrong everytime with their guesstimates.
What this does highlight is the ruination of the UK economy is the left wings wet dream.
