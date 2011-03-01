Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2023, 04:04:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Economy safe in Tory hands  (Read 77 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 971



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:35:05 PM »
Jesus, what a shower of shite. What a mess. Forecast to grow more slowly than Russia FFS. Only G7 nation whos economy has shrunk.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 963


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 PM »
Well it seems what you have to do to meet with IMF approval is to illegally invade a neighbouring state, lose 2000 tanks ,and god knows what else ,plus 188,000 soldiers in the process. In addition, have the worlds major economies impose crippling financial and economic sanctions on you. Do all,of this and that half wit super tanned Le Garde creature will give you a clean bill of health. Dont make me laugh.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 542


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:22:51 PM »
These cunts have been predicting the UKs downfall for years and guess what...theyve been wrong everytime with their guesstimates.

What this does highlight is the ruination of the UK economy is the left wings wet dream.  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 